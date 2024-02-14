Videos: PM Modi Inaugurates First Hindu Temple In UAE's Abu Dhabi, Offers Prayers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, marking a significant moment for the Indian community in the Middle East. This temple, the largest in the region, covers 27 acres and was constructed at a cost exceeding ₹ 700 crore. Its establishment is viewed as a symbol of the strengthening ties between India and the United Arab Emirates.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/2J5kQ1NjMu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/6vi2CqTqK4 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

During a two-day visit to the UAE, PM Modi, who will travel to Qatar later today, commended UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a large diaspora gathering on Tuesday. He recounted how the then crown prince had agreed to allocate land for the temple during their meeting in 2015.

"I consider the construction of BAPS temple here as a reflection of your love for India and your vision for the bright future of UAE. This would not have been possible without your support. During our first meeting, I had made a simple request for you to look into it and you took a prompt decision, telling me 'put your finger on any piece of land, you will get it'," PM Modi had said.

In 2015, Al Nahyan allocated 13.5 acres of land for the temple's construction, and three years later, PM Modi laid its foundation. Construction commenced in 2019 following the donation of an additional 13.5 acres earlier that year.

Constructed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the temple is situated in Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba. The consecration ceremony of the idols commenced at the temple on Wednesday morning.

Temple authorities stated that seven shikhars (spires) have been erected at the temple, symbolizing the seven emirates comprising the UAE.