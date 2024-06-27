 VIDEO: Youth Tries To Marry School Teacher By Forcibly Putting Sindoor On Her Head In Bihar's Banka; FIR Filed
The youth tried to forcibly marry the school teacher in front of her father. The teacher accused the man of pressuring her to marry him and has registered a complaint against him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Youth Tries To Marry School Teacher By Forcibly Putting Sindoor On Her Head In Bihar's Banka | X

Banka: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet from Bihar's Banka district in which a man is seen forcibly putting sindoor (vermillion) on a teacher's forehead. The youth tried to forcibly marry the school teacher in front of her father. The teacher accused the man of pressuring her to marry him and has registered a complaint against him. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the Amarpur block of Banka district when the woman was returning home from school along with her father. The man, with his face covered with a cloth, stopped them and pulled out a country-made pistol. The father of the woman is also seen in the video, wearing a helmet and trying to save his daughter during the altercation. The accused then tried to forcibly put sindoor on the woman's forehead and was successful. Another person who was with the accused recorded the video on his phone and made it viral on social media.

The youth can be heard in the video saying, "I am ruined because of her. I will not leave her." To which her father responds, "You are ruined, but I will not let you touch her." The woman approached the police after the incident and registered a complaint against the accused. The woman claimed that the youth, identified as Saurabh Sonu, a resident of Babhangama, has been harassing her over the phone and in person. She claimed that he has been forcing her to marry him ever since she passed the BPSC examination and started working in the school as a teacher in Amarpur.

article-image

The woman further claimed that she had filed a written complaint against the youth around two months ago, after which the police summoned him and gave him a stern warning. However, the youth continued harassing her; whenever she returned from school, he intercepted her and harassed her. The woman has filed another complaint and is awaiting justice. She demands strict action against the accused to prevent such incidents in the future.

