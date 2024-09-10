 Video: Youth, Accused Of Child Theft, Jumps To Death From 40-Foot-High Overbridge After Being Chased By Mob In UP’s Jaunpur
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, a man jumped to death from a 40-foot-high foot-over-bridge on Tuesday

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur, a 31-year-old man, identified as Avnish Kumar, jumped to death from a 40-foot-high foot over abridge on Tuesday. As per reports, the man was chased by a mob on suspicion of being involved in child theft.

A purported video of the incident, now going viral, showed the exact moment when the man jumped from the bridge.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, two men were chased by the villagers in the Line Bazar area. While one of the men was caught, beaten, and handed over to the police, Avnish managed to escape and took refuge atop the overbridge on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway. 

For nearly eight hours, he sat in fear, surrounded by a mob standing below. 

Despite various efforts by police and fire brigade officials to convince him to come down, the man refused, fearing for his life.

Senior police officers, present at the spot, tried to persuade the man to come down. They also arranged for safety nets and ladders to aid in bringing him down, but a traffic jam forced them to remove the net. 

Eventually, Avnish jumped, succumbing to his injuries. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities urging the public not to take the law into their own hands. 

Local police also noted that Avnish may have had mental health issues, further complicating the already tense situation.

Meanwhile, local authorities have appealed for calm, stating the importance of relying on law enforcement rather than being part of a mob in such a situation.

