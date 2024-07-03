Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Hathras Tragedy Site; Takes Stock Of Situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hathras on Wednesday morning, where at least 121 people died in a stampede at a religious event on Tuesday.
CM Yogi Adityanath met and inquired about the health of the persons injured in the stampede incident, at Hathras government hospital.
Yogi Adityanath's helicopter landed in Phulrai village. Local BJP leader and police officials received the UP CM.
Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking an inquiry by CBI into the matter.
Earlier today, the UP police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in an attempt to locate 'Bhole Baba'. He is being sought in connection to a Satsang event in Hathras, where a stampede occurred, resulting in several deaths. However, the police reported that they were unable to locate him.
However, he was untraceable, said the police.