Video: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reaches Hathras Tragedy Site; Takes Stock Of Situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Hathras on Wednesday morning, where at least 121 people died in a stampede at a religious event on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath met and inquired about the health of the persons injured in the stampede incident, at Hathras government hospital.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the injured in the stampede incident, at Hathras government hospital



121 people lost their lives in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras yesterday

Yogi Adityanath's helicopter landed in Phulrai village. Local BJP leader and police officials received the UP CM.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking an inquiry by CBI into the matter.

Earlier today, the UP police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in an attempt to locate 'Bhole Baba'. He is being sought in connection to a Satsang event in Hathras, where a stampede occurred, resulting in several deaths. However, the police reported that they were unable to locate him.

However, he was untraceable, said the police.