VIDEO: Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near Highway In UP's Kasganj, Woman Pilot Injured

A woman trainee pilot was injured after a training aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Monday afternoon. The aircraft went down near a six-lane highway behind the Police Lines at around 3:30 pm, prompting a swift response from police, administrative officials and the fire brigade.

The injured pilot, identified as Kainat, daughter of Qadar Khan, was initially provided medical assistance before being referred to Agra for advanced treatment. Officials said she was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

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According to reports, the aircraft had taken off from Aligarh and was circling in the sky when it suddenly lost balance. It allegedly struck overhead power lines before crashing near the Bareilly-Mathura Highway.

Police and administrative teams reached the crash site around 3:40 pm after receiving information about the incident. A large crowd gathered at the spot, while the fire brigade was also deployed as a precaution against a possible fire.

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The aircraft was completely damaged in the crash. A team from the flying training academy also reached the site to assist with the investigation.

The aircraft belonged to Chetak Aviation, a DGCA-approved flying training academy based in Aligarh. The institute trains aspiring pilots using aircraft such as the Cessna 172 and Cessna 152.