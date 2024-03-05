VIDEO: Suvendu Adhikari Tears Into TMC After MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy Calls Ram Mandir An 'Unholy Site'

Suvendu Adhikar | Facebook

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Monday hit out at TMC MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy for saying Ayodhya's Ram temple is an 'unholy site'.

Adhikari shared a clip of Sinha's speech on social media, in which Roy can be heard saying that a temple has been built and that no Hindu should visit Ram temple to offer puja.

Taking to X, Adhikari wrote, ""Simply Outrageous. TMC MLA of Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency - Ramendu Sinha Roy, who is also the TMC President of Arambagh Organizational District has labeled the Grand Ram Mandir as 'UNHOLY'. He has also stated that no Indian Hindu should offer Puja at such unholy site."

Simply Outrageous.



TMC MLA of Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency - Ramendu Sinha Roy, who is also the TMC President of Arambagh Organizational District has labeled the Grand Ram Mandir as 'UNHOLY'. He has also stated that no Indian Hindu should offer Puja at such unholy site.… pic.twitter.com/xBBQuqpTzn — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 4, 2024

"This is the language of the TMC Leaders. He has laid bare the level of respect and regards of the TMC leadership towards Lord Ram," Adhikari said.

Denouncing the TMC MLAs statement, BJP leader said that he had made arrangements to lodge an FIR against this disgraceful person for his despicable statement which has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus across the world.

In another tweet, Adhikari also criricised the CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly inviting school students to an 'administrative programme'. He said Banerjee is filling up the venue for her programme in Purba Medinipur with mostly school children.