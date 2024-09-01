Video: Steno Of SDM Thakurdwara Tehshil In UP's Moradabad Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Team While Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe |

In a smartly executed operation from UP, the Vigilance team arrested Sachin Kumar Sharma, the stenographer of Thakurdwara Tehsil's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manee Arora, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Moradabad. The arrest took place at his office, and Sachin was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following the arrest, he was reportedly taken to Thakurdwara police station for questioning, where a case was registered against him under relevant sections. This entire bribery scheme was unfolding right under the nose of the SDM. A video of his arrest has surfaced on the internet.

Details On The Operation

According to an ABP report, the incident occurred on Saturday when the Vigilance team conducted a raid at the Thakurdwara SDM office. Sachin Sharma, the SDM's stenographer, was seated in his office when the team apprehended him while taking the Rs 50,000 bribe. The bribe was demanded in exchange for converting agricultural land into non-agricultural land, a request made by a farmer. The farmer had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Department, Bareilly, which led to the sting operation.

Following the complaint, the Vigilance team was formed to set up a trap. Sachin Sharma was caught in the act and arrested, causing a major stir in the district. The arrest of the stenographer has also raised questions about the role of SDM Manee Arora, given that a stenographer is typically one of the most trusted employees of an officer. All important files requiring the officer’s signature usually pass through the stenographer, making his involvement in bribery a serious concern. As a result, doubts are now being cast on the SDM's working methods and overall integrity.

CM Yogi To Visit Moradabad On Sept 2

According to the report, efforts were made to contact SDM Manee Arora for her reaction to the incident, but she did not respond to calls. The timing of this arrest is particularly notable, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Moradabad on September 2. During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate major development projects.