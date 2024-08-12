 VIDEO: SP Leader & Dimple Yadav's Close Aide, Nawab Singh Yadav, Caught In Objectionable Position With Minor Girl At College In UP's Kannauj; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: SP Leader & Dimple Yadav's Close Aide, Nawab Singh Yadav, Caught In Objectionable Position With Minor Girl At College In UP's Kannauj; Arrested

VIDEO: SP Leader & Dimple Yadav's Close Aide, Nawab Singh Yadav, Caught In Objectionable Position With Minor Girl At College In UP's Kannauj; Arrested

According to reports, Nawab Singh is accused of luring the minor girl under the pretext of offering her a job at his college and called her along with her aunt to Chaudhary Chandan Singh College in Kannauj on Sunday (August 11) night.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Leader Nawab Singh Yadav Arrested For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl At His College In UP's Kannauj | X

Kannauj: In a major setback for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, its leader Nawab Singh Yadav has been arrested by the UP Police on charges of attempting to rape a 15-year-old minor girl in Kannauj. Nawab Singh is a close aide of Mainpuri MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. According to reports, Nawab Singh is accused of luring the minor girl under the pretext of offering her a job at his college and called her along with her aunt to Chaudhary Chandan Singh College in Kannauj on Sunday (August 11) night.

Reports suggest that the girl called UP 112 from the college to inform the police about the incident. The police arrived at the location and caught Nawab Singh red-handed in a compromising position. Nawab Singh was arrested and taken to Sadar Kotwali. There have been reports of unrest after a crowd of supporters gathered at the police station and staged a protest against the arrest.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters

Nawab Singh Yadav has claimed that he is innocent and has also alleged that the entire case is a political conspiracy against him. He further claimed that the victim's aunt was previously a member of the Samajwadi Party and has recently joined the BJP, which he believes is the reason she is trying to implicate him in a false case.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has shared a video on his official twitter account and questioned, "Even after this video, will Akhilesh Yadav defend his special Nawab Singh Yadav?" He also said in another post, "After Ayodhya, now in Kannauj also SP leader arrested for attempting to rape a minor. Accused Nawab Singh Yadav was called Mini CM during the SP government. Nawab Singh Yadav is known as Dimple Yadav's right hand and MP representative in Kannauj. Will Akhilesh Yadav still demand a DNA test?"

Read Also
'BJP Is Keeping Politics Entangled,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Passing Of...
article-image

Kannauj SP Amit Kumar Anand said, "Based on the girl's information, the police reached the spot. The girl was recovered, and Nawab Singh Yadav was found in an objectionable condition. An FIR has been registered." Kannauj Police also stated, "A case has been registered at the Kannauj police station. The accused has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: SP Leader & Dimple Yadav's Close Aide, Nawab Singh Yadav, Caught In Objectionable Position...

VIDEO: SP Leader & Dimple Yadav's Close Aide, Nawab Singh Yadav, Caught In Objectionable Position...

Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At...

Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Shocking Video Surfaces Showing Youth Flashing At...

Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Bank's Decides To Waive Off Entire Loans Of Disaster Affected Families In...

Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Bank's Decides To Waive Off Entire Loans Of Disaster Affected Families In...

Video: Man Seen Engaged In Threesome Inside Parked Car At Famous Kalika Haveli Restaurant In...

Video: Man Seen Engaged In Threesome Inside Parked Car At Famous Kalika Haveli Restaurant In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 12, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...