Video: Smuggling Racket Busted: BSF Rescues 47 Cattle Heads Being Smuggled To Bangladesh

BSF Meghalaya thwarts cattle smuggling attempt along the international border of Meghalaya.

Shillong: Thwarting yet another smuggling attempt, The Border Security Force rescued 47 cattle heads that were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering areas of Meghalaya.



"On December 30, 2023, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts of miscreants by rescuing cattle heads (buffaloes) from the International border of Meghalaya. The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia & East Khasi Hills districts of Meghalaya," the BSF said in a press release on Saturday.

Cattle handed over to police

It further added that the seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

"Acting on specific information, the BSF party conducted a special operation near the International border. During this operation, the party managed to seize 47 cattle, which were concealed in a jungle area near the International border with the intention of smuggling into Bangladesh," it added.

Every year 2 million Indian cattle are smuggled to Bangladesh

Media reports said that cite statistics that reveal that every year, more than 2 million Indian cattle are smuggled to Bangladesh. This is made possible by the porous India-Bangladesh border, of which 2,217 km outlines West Bengal and 579 km is unfenced due to the presence of rivers and marshes. Border Security Force (BSF) officials say most of the unfenced riverine stretch is in south Bengal, and a little more than 100km in north Bengal.