VIDEO: Shoes Hurled, Workers Clash At UP Congress Office During Aradhana Mishra’s Takeover In Lucknow

A clash broke out between supporters of Congress leaders Ajay Rai and Aradhana Mishra Mona at the Uttar Pradesh Congress office in Lucknow during the handover ceremony of the state unit’s newly appointed leadership on Sunday. The confrontation reportedly involved abuses, pushing and shoving, and shoes and slippers being hurled.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, purportedly showing senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and others attempting to pacify Rai amid the commotion. Abusive language can also be heard during the confrontation.

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According to reports, the trouble began when Rai’s supporters started raising slogans during the programme, prompting objections from Mishra’s supporters. The disagreement escalated into a heated exchange before supporters from both sides allegedly came to blows. The commotion reportedly continued for more than 10 minutes.

Reports also claimed that Rai was subjected to misbehaviour, following which senior leaders tried to calm him down. He was not present at the press conference held during the new office-bearers’ assumption of charge.

When asked about Rai’s absence, newly appointed working president Imran Masood said there was no established tradition of the outgoing state president attending such press conferences. He added that the party had formally taken over the responsibilities at the state office.

Despite the disruption, Mishra formally assumed charge as Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president on the first day of Navratri on Sunday. Rai was also present during the handover and seated her in the president’s chair.

The Congress appointed Mishra as the state unit chief and Masood as working president as part of its organisational changes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Rai had held the state president’s post since August 17, 2023.