Video: SDRF Pulls Off Dramatic Rescue Of Man Trapped In 35-Foot-Deep Well In J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla: In what seems to be a dramatic rescue caught on camera by the SDRF teams, a man who must have almost lost hope to come out safely from a 35-foot deep well heaved a sigh of relief. He struggled for 9 hours for survival in that deep well and was finally pulled out by the SDRF teams safely.

Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday, December 28th. As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.

#WATCH | J&K: A rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team to save a 45-year-old man who was trapped for 9 hours in a 35ft-deep well in north Kashmir's Tangmarg village in Baramulla district.



"A rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team to save a 45-year-old man who was trapped for 9 hours in a 35-foot-deep well in north Kashmir's Tangmarg village in Baramulla district," SDRF officials said.

Rescue video captures operation

Rescue video that has surfaced on social media shows how the SDRF personnel pulled out the trapped man safely. It took over 9 hours for the teams to safely execute the operation.

Similar past incidents

This has not been the first time that SDRF teams have successfully rescued labourers trapped in life threatening situations.

Earlier in June this year, seven labourers trapped in the flooded Ujh river in Kathua district were rescued by the SDRF team. The labourers were stranded in the Ujh River, flooded after heavy rainfall lashed hilly areas, an SDRF official had said. The labourers, who went fishing in the river, were stranded before being rescued with the assistance of locals, he added.