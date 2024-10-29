 Video: Ruckus Inside Ghaziabad Court After Argument Between Lawyers & Judge; Police Lathi-Charge Follows
The visuals of the incident show an injured lawyer with blood-stained clothes.

article-image

Lawyers faced police lathi charge at a court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday after the judge reportedly called the police to disperse them during a hearing.

Visuals of the clash between police and lawyers have surfaced on social media, showing police using force to evict lawyers from the court premises.

Chairs were also hurled in the courtroom as police tried to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, an argument broke out between the district judge and lawyers, leading the lawyers to surround the judge's chamber.

According to NDTV report, an argument broke out between the district judge and lawyers over bail, after which a large number of lawyers gathered there. When the police were informed about this, they arrived at the scene and began forcefully removing the lawyers. During this, a police officer was seen chasing the lawyers with a chair in hand.

Angry over the lathi charge, the lawyers created a huge uproar. They vandalised the police post at the court complex and sat on a protest outside the court. The lawyers shouted slogans against the judge. Meanwhile, the judges have stopped their work in protest against the misconduct.

