Video: Rape-Accused Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Seen Using Phone Inside Prison Cell, Raising Security Concerns | X @dpkBopanna

Rape accused and former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has been seen casually talking on a mobile phone inside his prison cell, while wearing personal clothes instead of the prescribed prison uniform, in a video whose exact date of recording remains unclear.

The CCB conducted a raid at Revanna's prison cell and recovered a mobile phone. The discovery has raised questions over how the phone reached the high-profile inmate and whether prison security protocols were breached.

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Revanna, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hassan, is facing rape-related allegations in Karnataka. His case has attracted significant attention, with investigators examining allegations and evidence connected to the cases registered against him.

The emergence of the video, coupled with the recovery of a phone from his cell, is going to intensify questions over prison security and the treatment of high-profile inmates.

Further details are awaited.