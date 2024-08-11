VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Demands SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's Resignation & JPC Probe Over Hindenburg Research Allegation Report

Rahul Gandhi and Madhabi Puri Buch | X

Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi attacked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday after the Hindenburg Research report claiming SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's involvement in the obscure offshore entities used in Adani money siphoning scandal. He demanded Madhabi Buch's resignation and a JPC probe in connection with the allegations made in the report.

The report highlighted that the SEBI chairperson and her husband had shares in the firms which were directly involved in the scandal. The opposition parties in the country are attacking the market regulator after the reports came to the fore.

Rahul Gandhi raised several questions in connection with the issue and asked, "Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?" In a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on social media, he said that the integrity of SEBI has been gravely compromised after the reports surfaced and demanded the resignation of Madhabi Buch from the position of SEBI chairperson.

Rahul Gandhi said, "The integrity of SEBI, the securities regulator entrusted with safeguarding the wealth of small retail investors, has been gravely compromised by the allegations against its Chairperson."

"Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government:

- Why hasn’t SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?

- If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable—PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?

- In light of the new and very serious allegations that have surfaced, will the Supreme Court look into this matter suo moto once again?

It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal."

SEBI also issued a statement over the Hindenburg Research report and asked the investors to remain calm and exercise due diligence before reacting against such reports. They also asked the investors to take note of the disclaimer mentioned in the report in which it states that the readers should assume that it may have short positions in the securities covered in the report.