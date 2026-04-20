 Video: Private Aircraft Crashes Into Hillside In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, Casualties Feared
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Video: Private Aircraft Crashes Into Hillside In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, Casualties Feared

A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district on Monday after reportedly striking a tree in a forested area. Thick smoke and flames were seen rising from the wreckage in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region. Police and administrative teams rushed to the site as casualties were feared, though occupant details remain unclear.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, April 20, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
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A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district on Monday, raising fears of casualties. According to reoprts, the aircraft went down after striking a tree in a forested area.

Visuals from the crash site in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region showed thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from the wreckage on the hillside. The number of people on board the ill-fated aircraft was not immediately known.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene soon after the incident to begin rescue and response operations.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)

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