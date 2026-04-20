Video: Private Aircraft Crashes Into Hillside In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, Casualties Feared

A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district on Monday, raising fears of casualties. According to reoprts, the aircraft went down after striking a tree in a forested area.
Visuals from the crash site in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region showed thick plumes of smoke and flames rising from the wreckage on the hillside. The number of people on board the ill-fated aircraft was not immediately known.
Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene soon after the incident to begin rescue and response operations.
(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)