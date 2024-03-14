 VIDEO: Preneet Kaur, Patiala MP & Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Wife, Joins BJP
Azhar Khan Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Preneet Kaur joins BJP | Twitter | PTI

Chandigarh: A veteran Congress leader from Punjab and four-time MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, 79, wife of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday.

She was inducted into the party in presence of senior leaders including former Gujarat chief minister and in charge of Punjab, Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh among others.

Speaking on the occasion, she lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “viksit Bharat” (developed India) which she held had touched the lives of common people and said she felt proud to be part of the party for which the country’s and its people’s welfare and progress remained the top most priority.

Kaur was accompanied at the BJP headquarter by daughter Jai Inder Kaur. Later she met the BJP President JP Nadda at his residence. Singh could not attend the function due to personal reasons.

Her joining was long anticipated as Capt Amarinder, along with their children Raninder Singh and Jai Inder Kaur, had joined the BJP two years ago.

