Video: PoK Man Crosses LoC To Meet Woman In Uri, Detained By Indian Army

Srinagar: A resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Indian Army after allegedly crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector in what officials believe is a case linked to a cross-border love affair.

According to reports, the man was detained at around 9:30 am on Sunday by personnel of the Indian Army’s 12 Grenadiers unit in the Silikote area of Uri in Baramulla district after he entered Indian territory by crossing the LoC.

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The individual has been identified as Zeeshan Ahmad Mir, son of Lal Din Mir, a resident of Painkadi village in Muzaffarabad district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mir crossed into the Uri sector to meet a woman identified as Iram Bano, a resident of Tileai village in the area. Authorities believe the incident is related to a personal relationship between the two.

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Security officials said initial questioning indicated that the crossing was motivated by the desire to meet the woman rather than any militant or espionage-related activity. However, standard security procedures are being followed, and a detailed investigation is underway to verify all aspects of the case.

Both Mir and the woman are currently in Army custody and are being questioned by authorities.

The incident has drawn attention because crossings along the heavily guarded Line of Control are rare and are usually treated as serious security matters. Officials are examining how the man managed to cross the border undetected and whether any assistance was involved.