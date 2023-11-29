Video: PM Modi Speaks To Rescued Uttarakhand Tunnel Workers

PM Modi Speaks To Rescued Uttarakhand Tunnel Workers |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the workers who were pulled out from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after a marathon rescue operation which lasted for 17 days and enquired about their health and well-being. The Prime Minister on late Tuesday evening spoke to the rescued construction workers over the phone and encouraged them, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and received information about the requisite arrangements for all construction workers after they were evacuated out of the tunnel.

The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of the whole team associated with this rescue operation, calling the safe evacuation of all 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand and the success of the rescue operation as an emotional moment for the people of the country.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with the workers who were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after 17 days pic.twitter.com/G1q26t5Ke8 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

Praising the people involved with the rescue operation, Modi said, "Their bravery and determination have given new life to our worker brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork."

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "The success of the rescue operation of our worker brothers in Uttarkashi is going to make everyone emotional. I want to say to the comrades (workers) who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience will inspire everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones.

The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough." Dhami told the Prime Minister that after being evacuated from the tunnel, all the workers have been taken directly to the hospital at Chinyalisaur where their necessary health check-ups etc. will be done.

The family members of the rescued workers have also been taken to Chinyalisaur from where the state government will make complete arrangements to drop them to their house as per their convenience.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that this rescue operation has been successful only due to the efficient guidance of Prime Minister Modi, adding that with the coordination of all the agencies of the Central and the state government, they have been successful in evacuating 41 workers safely.