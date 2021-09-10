Video of Tejashwi Yadav 'distributing money' to locals goes viral ahead of Bihar Panchayat polls; critics cry foul

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is courting controversy for purportedly distributing money among villagers ahead of the panchayat polls.

A 21-second video was uploaded on social networking sites by JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar on Friday morning alleging that such an act is a deliberate attempt on Tejashwi's part to lure voters in the upcoming panchayat elections.

"Who is that prince who is dropping money in the lap of poor villagers. As poor villagers do not know him, someone says that he is a son of Lalu Prasad Yadav. The person sitting on the front seat of the SUV also introduces himself as Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav," Neeraj Kumar said describing the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Neeraj Kumar further said that the video clearly indicates the difference between the poor and rich. He was arrogantly sitting inside the SUV and distributing currency notes to villagers.

As the opposition leaders have been levelling disproportionate assets allegations, Neeraj Kumar said: "Distributing money to poor villagers will not wash clean your image as a robber. You have made a mockery of poor people of the state."

IANS does not authenticate the timing and place of the video. It was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar.

Though the timing of the video came on public platform is very important as nomination for the Panchayat elections is currently underway and a model code of conduct is also in force in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Gopalganj to participate in 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad in Baikunthpur block on Thursday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:05 PM IST