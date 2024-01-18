Video Of SpiceJet Passenger Stuck Inside Aircraft Toilet Mid-Air Emerges, Shows Crew's Attempts To Rescue Him

A SpiceJet passenger flying to Bengaluru got locked in the flight toilet on Tuesday as the door malfunctioned. The man travelling from Mumbai experienced the ordeal mid-air on Tuesday, January 15 when he found himself trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire duration of the travel. The man was only rescued a few minutes later when the flight landed at the Bengaluru airport.

A video, recorded by the man who found himself trapped inside the lavatory, has now emerged. The footage shows him standing in the confined space of the plane's toilet, as attempts are made from outside by the plane's crew to open the door.

In the 25-second clip, the man is seen first sitting on the commode lid in the compact toilet, then standing and attempting to push the door. Someone outside also makes an effort to turn the doorknob in an attempt to open it, but without success.

Watch the video here:

In a rare mid-air event in a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru , a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside the aircraft lavatory for around an hour due to malfunctioning of door on Tuesday. Airline To Provide Full Ticket Refund.



🎥 Petlee Peter

For almost an hour, a SpiceJet passenger was stuck inside an aircraft lavatory mid-air, a cabin crew slipped in a note saying "do not panic" and finally the passenger came out after an engineer opened the door on landing at the Bengaluru airport.



Malfunctioning of the lavatory door led to the passenger getting stuck onboard the flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.



SpiceJet apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and will also provide a full refund.



As the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite trying their best, the door could not be opened.



"Do not panic, we are landing in few mins, so please close the comode lid and sit on it and secure urself as soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," the handwritten note widely shared on social media said.

(with inputs from PTI)