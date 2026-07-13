VIDEO Of Rudrabhishek Inside Train Goes Viral, Railways Says ₹3 Lakh Chartered Coach Was Legally Booked

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A video showing "Rudrabhishek" being performed inside an Indian train coach has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on X, showed a priest sitting on the floor of a train coach while performing worship rituals. Several devotees, most of them dressed in white, were also seen taking part in the ritual.

Railways issues clarification

After the video went viral, Northern Railways clarified that the rituals were held inside a privately booked saloon car and that the coach had been allotted through a commercial booking made with IRCTC.

Commercial booking details

"The Saloon Car was booked by IRCTC on 08.07.26. The party made an advance payment of Rs 3,08,580 as a commercial booking. The Saloon Car was to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express for a one-way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on 10.07.2026," the Northern Railway wrote.

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The Railways confirmed that "none got injured" during the incident and clarified that "the priest seen performing abhishek" was part of the ceremony being conducted inside the privately booked saloon car.

What is a saloon car?

A saloon car is a private and luxurious railway coach meant for high-ranking officials and VIPs. It includes air-conditioned bedrooms, a kitchenette, a living and dining room, attached washrooms, and other facilities.