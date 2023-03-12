Video of 'inappropriate' dancing at Patiala House court complex surfaces; Delhi HC condemns

Screen grab of a video showing woman dancing that at the premises of Delhi’s Patiala House Court on March 6 during Holi Milan function. | Twitter

The Holi Milan function organised by the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) on March 6 at the premises of Delhi’s Patiala House Court is now facing heat from the Delhi High Court after a video of the event went viral, showing professional dancers dancing to Bollywood songs.

A video posted by one user Sandeep Pandey on Twitter shows a woman in red dancing on a famous bollywood song against a backdrop showing NDBA's poster.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Inappropriate” dance performance, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has condemned the event and termed it as “inappropriate” dance performance. In a statement it said, “ The event is not to be in line with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and has the effect of tarnishing the image of the judicial institution.”

According to news agency ANI, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts would issue a show cause notice to the NDBA within three days and after the response is received he would take appropriate action and send a report to the Delhi High Court and till the issue is finally decided, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts has been directed not to allow the Court Premises to be used by the present Executive of the New Delhi Bar Association for any event, till further orders.

Even should be in accordance with the high moral and ethical standards

Further, it has been directed that whenever any District Court Bar Association makes a request seeking permission to use the Court premises for any event, the concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge shall take such steps so as to reasonably ensure that the event is conducted in accordance with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and all laws, rules and regulations are scrupulously followed and that nothing is done which lowers the dignity or tarnishes the image of the judicial institution and/ or the legal profession.

As per media reports, earlier several lawyers had written to the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) AND the Bar Council of DelhI objecting to the women performing “item dance numbers” inside court premises. In the letter it said that the event was inappropriate and sexist, and it was unbecoming of a bar association to host such an event.

NDBA: "Event a decent programme"

However, speaking to news channel Times Now, Jagdeep Vats, President of New Delhi Bar Association defended the event and claimed that it was a “decent programme.” He said that it was a cultural programme and there was no intention to hurt anybody's sentiments.

Read Also Delhi High Court allows seminar on fascism, but with a condition