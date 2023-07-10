 Terrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video

Terrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named 'Anindya Singh,' who claimed to have received it from a friend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image

A video currently circulating on social media showcases the captivating sight of magnificent clouds forming during the monsoon in Haridwar. This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a 'shelf cloud,' or sometimes referred to as an 'Arcus cloud.' A shelf cloud is a type of low-lying, horizontal cloud formation characterized by a clearly defined line of solid clouds. What enhances its visual impact is the horizontal rotation it exhibits. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named 'Anindya Singh,' who claimed to have received it from a friend.

However, the FPJ has not independently confirmed the video's authenticity.

The video has left online viewers in awe, sparking a heightened curiosity regarding the creation of this remarkable structure. The footage captures clouds resembling an imposing wall, reminiscent of a snow-capped mountain. Notably, individuals can be observed walking along the road as the cloud takes shape just beside it.

Watch the video here:

Since the video was uploaded on twitter, it has garnered almost 1 lakh views.

According to The Weather Zone, a shelf cloud, which is a type of Arcus cloud, is known for its distinctive wedge-shaped formation. It extends horizontally beneath the main cloud base and typically appears on the leading edge of a storm.

The formation of shelf clouds occurs when a mass of cold and dense air is forcefully driven by the wind into a warmer air mass. This phenomenon takes place during the downdraft of a thunderstorm, where the cold air rapidly descends and disperses, creating a strong gust front.

Read Also
Monsoon Mayhem In North India: Himachal Pradesh Worst Hit As PM Takes Stock Of Situation; Kharge...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Rain: Yamuna Crosses Warning Mark; Kejriwal Says 'Flood-Like Situation Unlikely'

Delhi Rain: Yamuna Crosses Warning Mark; Kejriwal Says 'Flood-Like Situation Unlikely'

Terrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video

Terrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video

Karnataka: 2 Arrested For Killing, Chopping Body Parts Of Jain Monk; VHP Blames Cong Govt's Policies

Karnataka: 2 Arrested For Killing, Chopping Body Parts Of Jain Monk; VHP Blames Cong Govt's Policies

WATCH: Primary Teacher Thrashes College Professor With Slippers Over Deployment During Exam in Agra

WATCH: Primary Teacher Thrashes College Professor With Slippers Over Deployment During Exam in Agra

India To Buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene Submarines For Navy From France

India To Buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene Submarines For Navy From France