Terrifying 'Shelf Cloud' Reportedly Forms Over The Skies In Haridwar; WATCH Viral Video

A video currently circulating on social media showcases the captivating sight of magnificent clouds forming during the monsoon in Haridwar. This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a 'shelf cloud,' or sometimes referred to as an 'Arcus cloud.' A shelf cloud is a type of low-lying, horizontal cloud formation characterized by a clearly defined line of solid clouds. What enhances its visual impact is the horizontal rotation it exhibits. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named 'Anindya Singh,' who claimed to have received it from a friend.

However, the FPJ has not independently confirmed the video's authenticity.

The video has left online viewers in awe, sparking a heightened curiosity regarding the creation of this remarkable structure. The footage captures clouds resembling an imposing wall, reminiscent of a snow-capped mountain. Notably, individuals can be observed walking along the road as the cloud takes shape just beside it.

Watch the video here:

Since the video was uploaded on twitter, it has garnered almost 1 lakh views.

According to The Weather Zone, a shelf cloud, which is a type of Arcus cloud, is known for its distinctive wedge-shaped formation. It extends horizontally beneath the main cloud base and typically appears on the leading edge of a storm.

The formation of shelf clouds occurs when a mass of cold and dense air is forcefully driven by the wind into a warmer air mass. This phenomenon takes place during the downdraft of a thunderstorm, where the cold air rapidly descends and disperses, creating a strong gust front.