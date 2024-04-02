Video Of Dangerous Bike Stunt By Young Men In UP's Baghpat Goes Viral

In a shocking defiance of traffic rules, two young men were seen performing dangerous stunts on a moving bike in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has been making rounds on social media.

According to reports, the men performed the stunt on National Highway 709B in Baghpat's Baraut town. The viral video showed the young men performing the stunts in broad daylight.

The man who was riding the bike can be seen standing on the moving bike, leaving the grip on its handlebar. They not not only endangered their own lives but also caused inconvenience for the people who were passing by.

Watch the video below

Several social media users tagged UP Police and Baghpat Police, seeking strict action against those involved.

Similarly, a recent video of a young man lying on bonnet of a moving car for the sake of social media reel surfaced on X. In the video, two women were seen inside a car - one driving and the other in the passenger seat - on Signature Bride. Both women wave off someone, who is unexpectedly lying on the car's bonnet and attempting to apologise to them. The camera then zooms out to reveal the car moving while the man remains flat on his stomach on the bonnet.

जानलेवा REEL दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की है। पुलिस को चालान और अरेस्ट करने के साथ इनके इंस्टा-यूट्यूब अकाउंट डिलीट कर देने चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/HGfUDogDdz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 31, 2024

Furthermore, a video of two men and two women riding bikes and engaging in inappropriate behavior during the Holi celebration in Noida became popular on social media last week. The incident took place near C Block Sector 60 and received a lot of criticism once the video was shared online. The Noida Traffic Police fined them Rs 24,500 for breaking several traffic rules, including carrying more passengers on a motorcycle than allowed, not wearing helmets, and other violations.