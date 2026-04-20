VIDEO: NSG Commando Faints During Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Speech

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Vijayawada: A National Security Guard (NSG) commando in Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s security detail fainted during his speech. The incident is believed to have been caused by heatstroke due to the intense heatwave gripping Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the NSG commando standing next to the CM fainting and about to fall to the ground before he was grabbed by officials standing beside him. The CM also noticed the commando fainting.

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Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions will prevail across the state on Monday, with intense heat in several districts and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some regions, according to The New Indian Express.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people to remain alert and take all precautions. On Sunday, the highest temperature of 45.4°C was recorded at Nagaradone in Kurnool district.

Meanwhile, Naidu, who turned 76 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with a visit to an Anna Canteen, where he had breakfast with the unprivileged.

Accompanied by his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, the CM had breakfast and interacted with beneficiaries of the state’s welfare schemes at the Anna Canteen in Patamata, Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneswari donated Rs 76 lakh to cover the operational expenses of Anna Canteens for the entire day.

PM Modi Extends Wishes

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"Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister and my good friend, Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu. Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi wished on X.