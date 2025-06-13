Video: Muslim Man Stripped, Brutally Beaten After Minor Girl Records Him Making Lewd Gesture On Tripura Sundari Express

A Muslim man, identified as Mohammed Ibrahim, was brutally assaulted on the Tripura Sundari Express and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dharmanagar town, Tripura, after a minor girl allegedly recorded him making a sexually suggestive gesture towards her inside the train coach.

A video captured by the girl has surfaced online, showing the man—who has a coloured beard—touching his genitals in a suggestive manner. The second part of the footage shows the girl and a woman beating the man with slippers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the incident occurred onboard the Tripura Sundari Express, which runs between Agartala and Firozpur.

The accused, a resident of Amarpur, was sitting opposite a 15-year-old girl in the general coach.

It is reported that after several passengers disembarked at Ambassa station, the man allegedly took advantage of the situation and made inappropriate gestures while the train was passing through a tunnel.

The girl showed courage and discreetly recorded the man’s obscene act before sending the video to her brother.

She then informed other passengers, who confronted the accused, brutally thrashed him, and tore off his clothes.

Another video from the incident shows the man in a naked state being taken into custody while GRP personnel intervened to prevent angry passengers from further assaulting him.