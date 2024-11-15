Mathura: Goon Abuses TV Reporter, Makes Him Touch His Feet Over News Report; Watch Shocking Video

A local journalist was assaulted by a gangster for publishing a news report against him in broad daylight on Tuesday near the Goverdhan Bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man repeatedly slapping Veer Narayan Sharma, pushing him, and forcing him to touch his feet while hurling abuses at him.

The incident was allegedly recorded by one of the accused's associates.

The accused continued to slap the reporter indiscriminately as bystanders watched without intervening. Such is the fear of the accused in the area that no one attempted to stop the assault.

According to reports, the accused, known as Bhura Pehalwan, is reportedly close to the Goverdhan police station chief. Bhura has several cases registered against him. He is also charged with assaulting a cop.

Watch how India News Reporter Veer Narayan Sharma is slapped, and forced to touch the feets by a gangster in Mathura. Veer Narayan Sharma told us that the accused is booked under more than six cases including a case of the Gunda Act. The accused had also forced him to rub his… pic.twitter.com/dO2UYTNQjP — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) November 15, 2024

Veer Narayan had published a news report against the Bhura Pehalwan three month ago in a newspaper. The accused also forced the victim to rub his nose on the ground for publishing news against him, as per reports.

After the incident, the victim, Veer Narayan, filed a case against Bhura Pehalwan.

According to Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar's report, Govardha police station chief, Vinod Babu Mishra, attempted to dismiss the case, but after pressure from journalists, action was finally taken. Bhura was arrested based on the mobile location; however, police continued to show leniency toward him. The police filed the case under minor charges, leading to Bhura’s easy release on bail.