Video: Massive Fire At Godown In Assam; Humungous Property Damage Reported

Dhemaji, Assam: Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire at the Jonai Migom Dolung area in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday evening.

According to local police, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

#WATCH | Assam: Fire breaks out at a godown & properties worth several lakh rupees gutted in fire at Jonai Migom Dolung area in Demaji. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/NbNnV80bui — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Massive property damage reported

The fire broke out at a godown in the area and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and fire fighters rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

Second incident in one month

Earlier in the month, at least six passengers escaped unhurt after a car caught fire in Assam's Kamrup district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on National Highway 27 at Nunapar near Rangia in Kamrup district.

A police officer of Kamrup district confirmed that the passengers of the vehicle escaped unhurt in the incident. "Fire caught the vehicle due to a technical problem," the police officer said.

An eyewitness said that the vehicle was damaged completely in the incident. "We had tried to douse the flames, but the vehicle damaged completely," the eyewitness youth said.