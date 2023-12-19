 Video: Massive Fire At Godown In Assam; Humungous Property Damage Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Massive Fire At Godown In Assam; Humungous Property Damage Reported

Video: Massive Fire At Godown In Assam; Humungous Property Damage Reported

The fire broke out at a godown in the area and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
GODOWN FIRE IN ASSAM | ANI

Dhemaji, Assam: Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire at the Jonai Migom Dolung area in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday evening.

According to local police, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

Massive property damage reported

The fire broke out at a godown in the area and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and fire fighters rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

Second incident in one month

Earlier in the month, at least six passengers escaped unhurt after a car caught fire in Assam's Kamrup district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on National Highway 27 at Nunapar near Rangia in Kamrup district.

A police officer of Kamrup district confirmed that the passengers of the vehicle escaped unhurt in the incident. "Fire caught the vehicle due to a technical problem," the police officer said.

An eyewitness said that the vehicle was damaged completely in the incident. "We had tried to douse the flames, but the vehicle damaged completely," the eyewitness youth said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Showdown Over Mass Suspension Of MPs; 'Modi-Shahi Murdabad' Slogans Raised By Opposition In...

Massive Showdown Over Mass Suspension Of MPs; 'Modi-Shahi Murdabad' Slogans Raised By Opposition In...

Big Boost For Hindu Side In Gyanvapi Case As Allahabad HC Rejects Petition Of Muslim Side Against...

Big Boost For Hindu Side In Gyanvapi Case As Allahabad HC Rejects Petition Of Muslim Side Against...

PM Modi Chairs BJP Parl Meet; BJP Top Brass Including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & Party...

PM Modi Chairs BJP Parl Meet; BJP Top Brass Including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & Party...

Bihar Govt Official Escapes Kidnapping Attempt After Car Crashes Into Drain On Hajipur-Chhapra...

Bihar Govt Official Escapes Kidnapping Attempt After Car Crashes Into Drain On Hajipur-Chhapra...

INDIA Bloc’s Crucial Meet Today; Seat Sharing, Redrawing 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Strategy On Agenda

INDIA Bloc’s Crucial Meet Today; Seat Sharing, Redrawing 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Strategy On Agenda