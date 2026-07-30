Video: Man Flung Into Air After Speeding Car Crashes Into Tile Showroom in Haryana's Nuh

A 37-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a tile showroom in Haryana's Nuh district on Wednesday evening. The driver fled the scene after the accident, police said.

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A chilling video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera installed at the showroom, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows two men emerging from the showroom when one of them notices a speeding car heading in their direction. While he manages to move away in time, the other man, who was walking a few steps behind him, is struck by the vehicle.

The force of the impact throws the victim several feet into the air before he crashes onto the ground. According to reports, he died on the spot.

The accident took place near the Charoda bus stand on Nuh Road in the Taoru Sadar police station area. Eyewitnesses said the car first collided with a pickup truck, a motorcycle and another car before the driver lost control and rammed into the showroom premises.

The deceased was identified as Kapil, a resident of Behrampur village. He had arrived at the showroom with his brother-in-law, Pradeep, to purchase tiles for a house under construction in Gurugram's Sector 59.

Kapil, who worked as a daily wage labourer, is survived by his wife and three young children.

Police and local residents rushed the injured to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar, where Kapil was declared dead. The remaining victims are undergoing treatment.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said the car involved in the crash has been seized, while efforts are underway to trace the driver. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the inquiry.