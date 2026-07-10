Video: L&T Staff Bus Rams Parked Truck Near ONGC In Surat, 29 Employees Injured

At least 29 employees were injured after a private bus carrying Larsen & Toubro (L&T) staff crashed into a stationary truck near the ONGC facility in Gujarat's Hazira area of Surat on Friday.

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The impact of the collision severely damaged the front portion of the bus, leaving several passengers trapped inside. Emergency responders, security personnel and local residents rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials said all the injured are currently in stable condition, although one woman reportedly sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Maitri Hospital for specialised care.

Passengers rescued after collision

According to eyewitnesses, panic gripped the passengers after the accident as the bus door became jammed, preventing them from exiting. A video from the scene showed one employee kicking and breaking a window to create an escape route for those trapped inside.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident, regulated traffic and initiated an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the truck, bearing registration number GJ 23 AT 6434, had developed a mechanical fault and had been parked along the roadside.

Police launch investigation

Investigators believe the bus, which was approaching from behind at speed, either went out of the driver's control or the driver failed to notice the stationary truck in time, causing it to ram into the rear of the vehicle.

A case has been registered, and police are carrying out further investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.