Video: Lifeguard Saves 7-Year-Old Girl From Drowning At Daman Beach

A seven-year-old girl was rescued from drowning after being swept into deeper waters by strong waves at a beach in the Union Territory of Daman, adjoining Gujarat.

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The incident took place on Saturday evening at Nani Daman beach, where the girl had arrived with her family from Vapi. She was playing and bathing in the sea when a powerful wave swept her towards deeper waters. Unable to regain her balance, the child reportedly began drowning.

Lifeguard Sujal Mangela, who was on duty at the beach, noticed the girl struggling in the water and immediately sprang into action. Braving the strong waves, Mangela jumped into the sea and reached the child. He managed to bring her safely back to the shore within around two minutes.

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A video of the dramatic rescue has also surfaced, showing the lifeguard's swift response. Mangela has since been widely praised for his alertness and bravery, with many hailing him as a hero for saving the young girl's life.

The incident comes days after a drowning tragedy in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, where two teenagers died while attempting to rescue their friends who were drowning in a check dam. The teenagers managed to save their friends but lost their own lives in the process.