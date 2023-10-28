Video: Kulcha Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Bathinda; Ex-Dy CM Badal Says 'Entire Trading Community In Fear'

A shocking and tragic incident unfolded in Bathinda, Punjab, on Saturday when a shop owner fell victim to a broad daylight shooting by two unidentified assailants. The entire murder was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The victim, Harjinder Singh Johal, held the position of president within the Bathinda Mall Road Association.

Disturbingly, the CCTV footage paints a grim picture of the event. It shows Johal seated outside his shop, engrossed in his mobile phone, when two individuals on a motorcycle suddenly approached. Without warning, they opened fire on him.

Assailants flee crime scene

In the horrifying video, Johal initially remained conscious for a brief moment after the shots were fired, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, collapsing in the very chair he had been seated in.

The assailants fired a total of 5 to 6 shots, causing significant harm as the bullets struck various parts of Johal's body.

The sound of gunfire attracted the attention of onlookers nearby, resulting in a chaotic scene of commotion.

Seizing this opportunity, the culprits fled the scene, concealed in hoodies with their faces masked, as is evident in the video footage.

Victim dies in hospital

Following the incident, Johal was swiftly transported to a civil hospital. However, due to the gravity of his injuries, he was later referred to Max Hospital for advanced medical care but couldn't make it alive.

The Kotwali police have initiated an investigation into this heinous crime, as fear now looms over the entire area. T

The Mall Road Association, in response, has issued a stern ultimatum, threatening to shutter businesses in the vicinity if the perpetrators are not swiftly apprehended.

SAD chief slams condemns incident, slams AAP

Punjab's former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal took to social media to condemn this tragic event, urging prompt action from the local authorities and the police.

He also criticized the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government for the escalating crime rate in the state.

"Shocking incident in Bathinda. Mall Road Association President Harjinder Singh Mela Ji shot dead in broad daylight. Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party regime.

"The entire trading community is in a state of fear. Shiromani Akali Dal demands an immediate action in the matter, including prompt arrest of those involved in Mela ji’s brutal murder. I also extend my condolences to the bereaved family," Badal tweeted on X.