 VIDEO: Killed, Several Injured As Oil Tanker Ploughs Into Shops In Haldia
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Killed, Several Injured As Oil Tanker Ploughs Into Shops In Haldia

VIDEO: Killed, Several Injured As Oil Tanker Ploughs Into Shops In Haldia

A cooking oil tanker lost control on NH-116 in Haldia on Thursday, killing one person and injuring several others after crashing into roadside shops near Talpukur bus stand. The vehicle hit a divider before ploughing through a meat shop, vegetable stall and sweet shop. Several injured remain critical.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image

Industrial town Haldia witnessed a horrific road accident on Thursday evening after a cooking oil-laden tanker went out of control and crashed into roadside shops, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The accident occurred at Talpukur crossing in Dighashipur under Bhabanipur police station limits along National Highway 116. According to local sources, the tanker was travelling from Brajalal Chowk towards City Centre when it suddenly lost control near Talpukur bus stand in Ward No. 17.

The speeding vehicle first rammed into the central divider and then veered off the road, crashing into a meat shop. It subsequently ploughed through a vegetable stall and partially destroyed a sweet shop before coming to a halt. A motorcycle was also badly mangled in the impact.

Read Also
West Bengal: 2 Jawans Injured As Indian Army Truck Overturns On Kolkata's Rain-Soaked Maa Flyover
article-image

The area was crowded at the time, leaving many with little chance to escape. Panic and screams filled the marketplace as locals rushed to rescue the injured. Among those hurt are a biker and a resident of Bihar, while others are local residents.

FPJ Shorts
T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST
T20 World Cup Semi-Final And Final Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight At 7 PM IST
'Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support ': Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down After 16 Years
'Attacks By Pakistanis, No Police Support ': Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down After 16 Years
Canada's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh Samra Trains In Mumbai To Master Turf Wickets
Canada's World Cup Star Yuvraj Singh Samra Trains In Mumbai To Master Turf Wickets
AI Avatar ‘Diella’ Appointed As World’s First Virtual Minister; Albanian Actor Anila Bisha Sues Government Over Her Image Used
AI Avatar ‘Diella’ Appointed As World’s First Virtual Minister; Albanian Actor Anila Bisha Sues Government Over Her Image Used

The injured were initially taken to nearby hospitals. Due to the severity of injuries, several victims were later shifted to Tamluk Government Medical College and Hospital and hospitals in Kolkata. Doctors said some of the injured remain in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Follow us on