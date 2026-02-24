VIDEO: Killed, Several Injured As Oil Tanker Ploughs Into Shops In Haldia

Industrial town Haldia witnessed a horrific road accident on Thursday evening after a cooking oil-laden tanker went out of control and crashed into roadside shops, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The accident occurred at Talpukur crossing in Dighashipur under Bhabanipur police station limits along National Highway 116. According to local sources, the tanker was travelling from Brajalal Chowk towards City Centre when it suddenly lost control near Talpukur bus stand in Ward No. 17.

The speeding vehicle first rammed into the central divider and then veered off the road, crashing into a meat shop. It subsequently ploughed through a vegetable stall and partially destroyed a sweet shop before coming to a halt. A motorcycle was also badly mangled in the impact.

The area was crowded at the time, leaving many with little chance to escape. Panic and screams filled the marketplace as locals rushed to rescue the injured. Among those hurt are a biker and a resident of Bihar, while others are local residents.

The injured were initially taken to nearby hospitals. Due to the severity of injuries, several victims were later shifted to Tamluk Government Medical College and Hospital and hospitals in Kolkata. Doctors said some of the injured remain in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.