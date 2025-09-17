 Video: Kanpur Man Threatens With Gun After Being Asked Not To Drink In Public, Gets Overpowered By Bystanders
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Kanpur Man Threatens With Gun After Being Asked Not To Drink In Public, Gets Overpowered By Bystanders

Video: Kanpur Man Threatens With Gun After Being Asked Not To Drink In Public, Gets Overpowered By Bystanders

According to reports, following a complaint from Anuj Dwivedi, police seized the vehicle and recovered swords, hockey sticks, beer bottles, liquor, and another intoxicated individual hiding inside.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image

A Kanpur man was threated with gun for objecting to the drinking in public on Wednesday. Anuj Dwivedi, a resident of Naramau Chhota Bangar, was traveling to Brothers Gym near Nankari Gupta Hotel when he encountered Prashant Singh Rathore and his associates drinking alcohol in their car parked in the middle of the road. Despite repeated horn signals requesting them to move aside, the intoxicated group refused to budge.

When Dwivedi stepped out to protest, the situation escalated dramatically. Prashant Singh Rathore, heavily intoxicated, emerged brandishing a pistol and issued death threats, telling Dwivedi to "stay within limits or face fatal consequences."

The incident was captured on a phone camera and the video has since gone viral on social media. The video shows Prashant brandishing the gun while hurling abuses. As soon as he put the gun inside his trouser pocket, locals standing nearby overpowered Rathore and snatched the weapon from him.

Read Also
Gorakhpur NEET Aspirant Murder Case: Uttar Pradesh ADG Reviews Crime Scene, Assures Family Of Strict...
article-image

According to reports, following a complaint from Anuj Dwivedi, police seized the vehicle and recovered swords, hockey sticks, beer bottles, liquor, and another intoxicated individual hiding inside.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Mumbai News: Hindu Math Leaders Defend Gorakshaks, Say 'They Are Wrongly Accused Of Misconduct'
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature Blast At Bathinda Home
19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature Blast At Bathinda Home
Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation
Thane GRP Rescues Abducted 2-Year-Old, Arrests Suspect On Tutari Express In Midnight Operation

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanpur West, Kapildev Singh, confirmed that based on Dwivedi's complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kalyanpur police station. "The accused's vehicle has been seized under the Motor Vehicle Act. Investigation and necessary action are being taken," Singh stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Union Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates 'Namo Van' In Rohtak On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature...

19-Year-Old Law Student Planning Suicide Attack on Army Installation In J&K Exposed After Premature...

Punjab Congress Chief Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah To Allow Sikh Pilgrims To Nankana Sahib On Prakash...

Punjab Congress Chief Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah To Allow Sikh Pilgrims To Nankana Sahib On Prakash...

Justice Gautam Chaudhary Creates Record With Hindi Judgments In Allahabad High Court

Justice Gautam Chaudhary Creates Record With Hindi Judgments In Allahabad High Court

United Kingdom's King Charles Sends 'Kadamb Tree' As Present To PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

United Kingdom's King Charles Sends 'Kadamb Tree' As Present To PM Modi On His 75th Birthday