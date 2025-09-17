Video: Kanpur Man Threatens With Gun After Being Asked Not To Drink In Public, Gets Overpowered By Bystanders

A Kanpur man was threated with gun for objecting to the drinking in public on Wednesday. Anuj Dwivedi, a resident of Naramau Chhota Bangar, was traveling to Brothers Gym near Nankari Gupta Hotel when he encountered Prashant Singh Rathore and his associates drinking alcohol in their car parked in the middle of the road. Despite repeated horn signals requesting them to move aside, the intoxicated group refused to budge.

When Dwivedi stepped out to protest, the situation escalated dramatically. Prashant Singh Rathore, heavily intoxicated, emerged brandishing a pistol and issued death threats, telling Dwivedi to "stay within limits or face fatal consequences."

The incident was captured on a phone camera and the video has since gone viral on social media. The video shows Prashant brandishing the gun while hurling abuses. As soon as he put the gun inside his trouser pocket, locals standing nearby overpowered Rathore and snatched the weapon from him.

According to reports, following a complaint from Anuj Dwivedi, police seized the vehicle and recovered swords, hockey sticks, beer bottles, liquor, and another intoxicated individual hiding inside.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanpur West, Kapildev Singh, confirmed that based on Dwivedi's complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kalyanpur police station. "The accused's vehicle has been seized under the Motor Vehicle Act. Investigation and necessary action are being taken," Singh stated.