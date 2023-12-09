Video: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Faces Embarrassment As Girls Deny Receiving Benefits of His Schemes With Big 'NO'

A video from the event attended by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Godda is going viral on social media. In the video, he is seen questioning the local girls about the benefits of his government's schemes. In response, the girls express that they have not received the benefits. The BJP has now taken swipe at CM Soren, pushing the video on social media platforms.

The BJP has posted this video of Hemant Soren on the social media platform, saying, "The exposed truth behind the hollow promises of the liar government. The daughters of Jharkhand have revealed the falsehood of Hemant Soren's promises right in front of him."

CM Soren faces embarrassment

Actually, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was attending the government program organised in Pathargama, Godda. There, he engaged in a dialogue with children and beneficiaries present at the event. During this interaction, the Chief Minister asked the girls whether they received the money for the bicycle under the scheme. In response, the girls did not confirm receiving the money. Inquiring about the reason for not receiving the bicycle funds, the CM was informed by officials on stage that the money was in process of being sent to the accounts of the girls.

Following this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren then asked the girls whether they were benefiting from the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana. Once again, the girls responded in the negative. The CM then inquired with the officials. He then went on to tell the girls that a section of girls have benefited from this scheme, and the others would be getting the benefits soon.

What is Savitribai Phule scheme?

The Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana is a crucial initiative by the Jharkhand government. Under this program, economic assistance is provided to empower eligible adolescent girls in the state, facilitating their education, healthcare, eliminating child marriage, and enabling them to make independent decisions.