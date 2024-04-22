Video: Hyderabad Techie Dies After Falling Into Uncovered Water Tank In Hostel

X

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old software engineer, identified as Shaik Akmal Sufuyan, lost his life after falling into an underground water sump built at his hostel in Anjaya Nagar on Sunday.

In the viral video of the incident which has surfaced on social media, the techie can be seen walking inside the hostel from its main gate and falling into the water tank. Soon after he fell, a few people present on the premises rushed to the spot to rescue the man.

#Hyderabad- A 25-year-old software employee Shaik Akmal Sufuyan,tragically lost his life after falling into a water sump built underground at a hostel in Anjaya Nagar, within the jurisdiction of #Rayadurgam Police Station.



The accident, caused by the open lid of the water sump,…

After falling into the opened water tank, the man suffered severe head injuries which ultimately resulted in his demise.

Case registered against owner

As per reports, the local police have taken action by registering a case against the hostel owner for negligence in maintaining safety measures, specifically for leaving the sump lid open.

Meanwhile, two students from Telangana studying in the United States died in a road accident in the US state of Arizona.

Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, both 19 years old, were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with another car in Peoria on Saturday night (local time), according to information reaching their families.

While Nivesh hailed from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Both were studying computer science engineering at Arizona State University.

The duo was returning home along with their friends from the university when the car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle. Nivesh and Goutham died on the spot while the drivers of both cars were injured.