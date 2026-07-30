Video: Gorakhpur Constable Accused Of Kidnapping & Murdering 10-Year-Old Girl Thrashed During Medical Examination

Chaos erupted at a district hospital in Gorakhpur on Thursday after doctors, nurses and other employees allegedly assaulted a police constable accused of murdering a 10-year-old girl.

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The accused, identified as Abhishek Yadav, was brought to the hospital for a medical examination when angry hospital workers allegedly surrounded and attacked him. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media.

Hospital staff confront accused

According to officials, the accused was taken to the hospital at around 2.30 pm under police escort. As soon as members of the hospital staff realised that he was the constable accused of killing the child, several employees allegedly confronted him, resulting in a brief commotion inside the hospital premises.

Police personnel quickly intervened, brought the situation under control and escorted the accused to undergo medical tests.

Investigation into child's murder

According to the police investigation, the constable allegedly lured the child onto his motorcycle from the same hospital by offering to drop her home. The girl had reportedly come to deliver food to her ailing elder sister.

CCTV footage allegedly showed the accused leaving the hospital with the child. Following interrogation, police recovered the girl's body near the Chiluatal crematorium based on information provided by the accused.

Investigators suspect that the child may have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. However, officials said the allegation has not yet been confirmed, and the final conclusions will depend on the post-mortem and forensic examination reports.

Action against constable

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaustubh said a recommendation seeking the constable's dismissal from service has been submitted, while proceedings to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against him have also been initiated.

Police added that the accused had previously been suspended and jailed in another case involving a woman before later being reinstated. Further investigation is underway.