Video: Goods Train Breaks Gate At Bokaro DVC Plant, Drags SUV 500 Metres

A major rail accident was narrowly averted at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Thermal Power Plant in Bokaro on Sunday morning after an empty coal rake went out of control and rammed through the facility’s main gate, triggering panic in the area.

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According to reports, the incident occurred when a goods train that had finished unloading coal was being taken out of the plant in reverse, allegedly in violation of standard operating procedures. The rake suddenly lost control due to the absence of a guard coach at the rear and inadequate signalling arrangements.

As the train sped uncontrollably, it broke through the plant’s main gate and struck a Scorpio SUV parked nearby. The impact dragged the vehicle nearly 400 to 500 metres, leaving it completely mangled. The SUV owner, Amardeep, a resident of Kathara, managed to jump out of the vehicle in time and escaped unharmed.

The runaway train finally came to a halt about 500 metres ahead after its rear portion derailed. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the train smashed through the gate at high speed.

Officials said the incident took place around 4 am, close to the scheduled arrival time of the Gomoh–Chopan passenger train. However, the main line gate was closed at the time, preventing what could have been a catastrophic collision.

Local police, railway officials, and CISF personnel rushed to the site soon after receiving information. Bokaro Thermal police station in-charge Pinku Kumar Yadav, Station Manager Shailesh Kumar, and CISF Inspector Prashant Kumar Prasun have jointly initiated an investigation.