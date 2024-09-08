 Video: Fearless Schoolgirl Lifts Auto Rickshaw To Save Her Mother After It Hits & Crushes Her In Mangalore
Video: Fearless Schoolgirl Lifts Auto Rickshaw To Save Her Mother After It Hits & Crushes Her In Mangalore

A viral video from Mangalore’s Kinnigoli captures a tragic accident where an auto rickshaw hits a woman crossing the road to pick up her daughter.

Updated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
A heart-wrenching video from Mangalore’s Kinnigoli has gone viral on social media, showing a tragic accident. The video, shared on X by user @ChekrishnaCk, shows the dramatic moment when an auto rickshaw collided with a woman as she was crossing the road to pick up her daughter from a tuition class.

In the video, the woman is seen crossing the street when the rickshaw hits her, knocking her to the ground. The accident took place right in front of her young daughter, leaving the girl visibly traumatised. Despite the shock and chaos, the little girl shows incredible bravery. She runs to her mother and, in a moment of sheer determination, tries to lift the auto-rickshaw off her.

Passersby quickly gathered to help, but the heroic effort of the young daughter is what caught the attention of viewers. The video, which has circulated widely online, has drawn widespread praise for the girl’s courage and strength.

Watch video: Speeding BMW jumps over divider, rams into woman on scooty in Mangalore
Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the collision to ensure that appropriate safety measures are taken in the future. Meanwhile, the video continues to be shared, leaving viewers moved by the emotional impact of the accident and the resilience shown by the daughter.

