VIDEO: Family Gets Emotional As Son Returns Home After 22 Years Disguised As Sadhu In UP's Amethi; Investigation Reveals 'Arun' To Be Nafees | Twitter

Amethi: In a shocking incident, a major fraud has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. A conman came for begging in a village in Amethi in the guise of a Sadhu. The video of the Sadhu has gone viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the man in the guise of a Sadhu, is singing and playing Sarangi in the village. He is seen surrounded by the people of the village and the family, as they thought that the man who was singing in the guise of the Sadhu is the same boy who left their village and his family around 22 years ago.

The entire village and the family of the man was trying to convince the him to leave the life of a Sadhu and return to a normal life, to which he denied and claimed that he has left the normal life and has taken Sanyas (renunciation) and that he will not return to the normal life ever again. This made the family emotional and sad and it can be seen that there were tears in their eyes.

It was revealed that he was not their son

However, it was revealed that he was not their son who was missing for the past 22 years. Instead, he was a conman and his modus operandi was to dupe family who loses their children in the same manner. He used to emotionally blackmail them and extort money from them. In this case, the conman who returned in the guise of a Sadhu claimed that he will not return to normal life, called the family on the next day and said that he is their son Arun aka Pintu, and that he is ready to reunite with them.

He asked for Rs 11 lakh

He said that he will have to pay the Guruji at the Ashram a sum of Rs 11 lakh, only then he will be allowed to reunite with his family. On hearing, this the family got excited and arranged Rs 3 lakh by selling their land in the village. However, just before handing over the money to the man, it was revealed that the man who claimed to be their son and a Sadhu, was not Arun or a Sadhu, he was a Muslim man and big conman named Nafees. He was already married and was duping people in the same manner for a long time.

The entire family of the accused run a gang of impostors and he is a resident of Tikariya village. The family have been previously jailed for committing frauds in the guise of Sadhus. Nafees cam to the village for begging and claimed that he has been sent by his guru to beg in Ayodhya and also said that his guru has told him that his initiation as a saint would be complete.

There was no Guru or Sadhu with the name

However, when the family inquired about the guru for paying the money, it was revealed that there was no Guru or Sadhu with the name, given by Nafees, staying in Jharkhand. Nafees came to the village on January 27, and reached the house of Arun's aunt and started begging, he made her feel that he was their lost boy and showed them few marks which made them believe that he was Arun.

Nafees has four brothers

The police came into action and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The police also said that Nafees has four brothers, one of whom identified as Rashid, has been arrested by the police for duping a family in the same pattern.