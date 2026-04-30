Video: Elderly Man Beaten With Sticks As Minor AC Water Dispute Turns Violent In Roorkee | X @gharkekalesh

A minor dispute over water dripping from an AC pipe escalated into violence, in which an elderly man and reportedly his two sons were brutally assaulted by two men in Roorkee’s Bedpur village. The entire incident was caught on camera.

The incident took place on April 26 at around 12:30 pm. In the clip doing the rounds on the internet, it is clearly seen that one of the attackers is assaulting a man inside a local hotel with sticks. The victim steps out briefly to create some distance between himself and the attacker, but then goes back inside and locks the premises.

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Just before that, an elderly man tries to defuse the tension by stopping the attacker, but to no avail, as he is beaten by the attacker and his accomplice with sticks. One blow hits him on the neck, causing him to fall to the ground.

He is then beaten severely by the two men for intervening. The elderly man tries to fight back but is overpowered by the attackers. They beat him not only with sticks but also slap and punch him repeatedly.

By this time, a crowd has gathered, but no one steps in to save the elderly man. After a few moments, another man comes out of the hotel and speaks to the attackers, leading to a de-escalation of tensions.