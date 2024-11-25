VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident

Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad | X

Ahmedabad: Another incident of reckless driving has come to light, where a young driver under the influence of alcohol crashed his overspeeding Audi into four to five vehicles in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday. The reckless driver endangered the lives of many with his high-speed antics on the Ambli-Bopal road, where he lost control of his luxury car and rammed into other vehicles. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating widely on social media. The driver was also filmed smoking a cigarette after the horrific accident, in which two people were reportedly injured. Eyewitnesses to the accident pulled the driver out of the car, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police.

The driver who has been identified as Ripal Panchal drove his Audi car recklessly on Monday morning at around 10 AM, while he was on his way from ISKCON Bridge to Ambali. He was drunk and the video shows that he is barely able to stand under the influence of alcohol. He was riding a black Audi car with the license plate number GJ18 BQ 6780 at high speed after which he lost control of the vehicle and the accident occurred.

As per reports, The driver first collided with a Tata Harrier SUV and then rammed into a tempo. The car then hit into another vehicle after which it collided with a Tata Nexon car outside the Tata Motors showroom from behind, due to which the Nexon car climbed the divider due to the impact. The Audi car driver in an attempt to flee the spot, rammed the vehicle into an iron gate where few bikes were parked, the car also hit the bikes after which it stopped. The people present at the spot recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media.

There are also reports that the driver had also rammed his vehicle into a woman who was riding her scooter along with her friend, due to which they both sustained injuries. There are no reports of any serious injuries or casualties in the incident.

The video further shows that the locals rush towards the car in anger. The driver is seen in an unconscious state after the accident occurred. The driver then moves his hand towards his mouth and takes a drag from his cigarette. The people got furious on seeing the state of the driver who is seen intoxicated and started beating him. They pulled him out of the car, thrash him and called the police. They made the driver sit on the road until the police arrived on the spot.

The people handed over the driver to the police, however, the driver is seen least concerned about the incident and looks calm. He is also heard saying on the camera that his lawyers will handle the matter. The police will conduct a medical test and then take legal action action against the accused.