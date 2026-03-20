VIDEO: Delhi Police Barge In To Seal UNI Office; News Agency Claims Female Journalist Manhandled

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New Delhi: United News of India (UNI), one of India’s oldest news agencies, was sealed by Delhi Police on Friday.

UNI has claimed that staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings. The news agency also claimed that female journalists were manhandled by teams of Delhi Police. It further alleged that some Delhi Police personnel were intoxicated while on duty. It also claimed that two lawyers and Delhi Police personnel abused several individuals. The news agency shared video clips showing staff being pushed out by the police and complete chaos.

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Reacting to the incident, Sarika Sahni from UNI’s HR department said, “In a very atrocious manner, the Delhi Police today barged into our office in numbers that were so overwhelming, as if we are not a media and news agency, but a terrorist organisation.”

“Our staff, including women journalists, were manhandled in a very shameful manner. The staff just wanted some time to vacate the premises, but it all fell on deaf ears, as if they had some vendetta against our organisation. We respect the courts and the law of the land, but this kind of police action reeks of motivation and malicious intent,” she said, as quoted by The Statesman.

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also reacted to the incident. Taking to X he said,"This is wrong & unprecedented This is happening to UNI right here in Delhi. Police cannot use force & threats against press Police has no right to abuse anyone," the post read.

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However, the police have rejected the allegations. According to the police, due legal process was followed. Officials stated that no action beyond the ambit of the law was taken during the process.

Employees claim the police team said they were acting under a court order, but no written order was shown.