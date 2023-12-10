Video: Assam CM Himanta Sarma Names First Female Giraffe Calf 'Parijat' In Guwahati Zoo

Assam CM Himanta Sarma named the giraffe calf 'Parijat' | Himanta Biswa/ X

The first giraffe calf born in Guwahati Zoo was named 'Parijat' by State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. Before naming the nearly two-month-old calf at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, famously known as Guwahati Zoo, the CM asked for suggestions and shortlisted the name out of hundreds of recommendations.

While Parijat, the giraffe, has been basking in publicity (rightly so), Assam State Zoo is also among the few zoos in the country to house Orangutans.



Paid a courtesy call to Panoi and Jonki, our resident 🦧 pic.twitter.com/HwdQDoOFMY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 10, 2023

CM Himanta Sarma said, "We received nearly 350 name suggestions for the giraffe calf. Through a lottery, we chose the name, 'Parijat'." After the calf was born in the zoo last month, the CM asked for suggestions on social media for a name.

Happy to share that the Assam State Zoo has been blessed with a cute baby Giraffe just three days ago.



Any suggestions for naming the new born? pic.twitter.com/5lCapqKhWG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2023

The newborn female giraffe is the state zoo's first calf

The female calf is Assam's state zoo's first giraffe calf. It was born to two giraffes brought from different zoos in the country at other times as part of animal exchange programmes.

The giraffe calf's mother refuses to feed the calf, said CM Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the state zoo in Guwahati to check on the little and other giraffes. During his visit, CM Sarma fed the calf and said it was doing well. The newborn giraffe is being provided 7.5 litres of milk daily.

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the state zoo to check on the 'Parijat', the little Giraffe & other Giraffes in Guwahati, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uh2HdU14om — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

"After birth, the calf was rejected by its mother. She would not feed it. We called a Mumbai-based expert, Tushar Kulkarni, to assist us. Our team in the zoo has taken wonderful care of the calf under his supervision, and it is fully healthy," he explained.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "A giraffe gave birth to a calf at Assam State Zoo. After giving birth, the giraffe had rejected its own calf. Our forest department contacted a giraffe specialist from Mumbai and under his guidance and the state zoo authority, the giraffe calf… https://t.co/0q5bwUetF5 pic.twitter.com/9JDwshX1XM — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

Assam government further plans for Guwahati Zoo

The CM said that the government intends to make the Guwahati Zoo one of the greatest in the country. He added, "A Rs 350 crore proposal has been submitted to the Finance department. We'll proceed with the plan when it gives us the green light."

Moreover, he said more animals are being shown for public observation, including two orangutans recently rescued from smugglers. Adding that work on two open zoos in Silchar and Dibrugarh is in the planning stages, with tenders being called for.