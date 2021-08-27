Video and Pictures: Bridge collapses, road caves in due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects site

Uttarakhand suffered major losses today due to incessant rainfall. Continuous rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc because of which the Maldevata-Sahasradhara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters.

According to the information received from the Dehradun district administration, this incident has happened in Kheri village. It is reported that some vehicles were seen flowing in the flooded areas.

Dehradun has been facing incessant rainfall since Monday, which has caused the problem of extensive water logging in the region.

According to news agency ANI, a bridge over Jakhan river has collapsed and a key road has caved in. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said the traffic on this route has been halted. "Rescue and deep-diving teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the site where parts of a bridge collapsed on Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway in Ranipokhari earlier today. SDRF has started its rescue and relief operation," ANI reported.

Besides, heavy overnight rains damaged the Rishikesh-Gangotri and Rishikesh-Badrinath national highways leading to suspension of traffic along the affected stretches for public safety, an official said on Friday.

The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway (NH-94) has been closed for traffic from Narendra Nagar to Chamba, while the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway (NH-58) has been closed from Tapovan to Maletha, Tehri District Magistrate Eva Ashish Shrivastava said.

Traffic will remain completely suspended along these stretches until they are fully repaired, she said.

A large portion of NH-94 caved in near Fakot in Tehri district, while landslide debris falling from the hillside blocked the road at a number of places.

Cracks have appeared at multiple spots on this stretch raising fears about further damage.

The highway remains blocked by huge boulders and rocks at several places, including Bagad Dhar and Hindolakhal. A large portion of the road has washed away around Bemunda and Soni villages near Fakot, the DM said.

Landslide debris has also blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway at several points, she said.

Portions of the Sahastradhara-Maldevta road in Dehradun were also damaged in the rains.

(ANI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road, which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains.

The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired at the earliest.

Chief Minister Dhami also met the locals of that area and assured them that the work will be completed soon.

Very heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 05:27 PM IST