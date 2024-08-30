Video: Alert Mathura Businessman Foils 'Special 26'-Style ED Raid At Residence, Police Hunt On To Nab Fake Officials

Four men conducted a fake ED raid at a businessman's residence in Mathura | X

Mathura, August 30: In what appears to be a scene straight inspired from the Akshay Kumar Bollywood starrer "Special 26", four men who posed as ED officials tried to carry out a fake raid at the house of a renowned businessman's residence at Radha Orchid in Mathura's Govind Nagar. However, the alert businessman foiled the plan of the fake ED officers including a fake police official.

The fake ED officials were also carrying a 'search warrant' with them. They identified themselves as ED officials and claimed that three of them were from ED and that the fourth person was a police inspector.

How Did The Alert Businessman Foil The Gang's Plan?

Though the businessman was taken aback when he found (fake) ED officials at his doorstep, he didn't lose his composure. Though the fake ED officials had a search warrant with them, the businessman was carefully noticing the four men.

Suddenly, he realised something was amiss by looking at the body language of the four accused. The businessman raised an alarm and soon his neighbours gathered.

As the crowd grew, the four men found themselves in trouble and understood that their bluff had been uncovered. However, they quickly escaped from the scene sensing that they would be caught.

Soon a police team reached the location and was left aghast when they learnt about the incident which involved a fake police inspector too. Police is probing the case and the four men are on the run.

Police Issues Statement

"Some people claiming to be from Enforcement Directorate entered a businessman's house here at Radha Orchid colony under Govind Nagar police station limits, today morning at around 6-6:30am. There was a woman and a man in uninform in the group. They said they want to search the house and produced a fake search warrant as well. However, the resident was alert and created some commotion and called his neighbours outside," the officer said.

CCTV Footage Of The Incident Surfaces

A CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media platfrom X. A video uploaded by news portal Uttar Pradesh Times showed the four men who posed as ED officials at the house of the businessman in Mathura.

Watch the video below

"The fake ED officials tried to convince the people gathered that they are from ED but realised they could not & hence escaped. Police reached the spot as soon as it was informed and our team is scanning the CCTV footages. A case is being lodged and soon we will identify them," said Shailesh Pandey, SSP, Mathura.