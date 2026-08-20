Video: 50-Year-Old Woman Dies In Andhra Pradesh's Ongole After Lift Suddenly Drops As She Steps Out | X @TeluguScribe

A 50-year-old woman, identified as Vineeta, died after she was trapped between the floor and a lift at Sai Surya Apartment in Market Centre, Ongole, in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

The incident occurred when Vineeta was attempting to step out of the lift. The lift suddenly moved downward before its gates had closed, causing her to become trapped halfway between the lift and the floor.

A video of the incident shows Vineeta inside the lift along with a woman and a child. The woman and the child appear to exit the lift normally, with no visible indication that anything was wrong. However, when Vineeta began stepping out, the lift suddenly dropped without any signs of warning.

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The woman accompanying her immediately tried to help Vineeta after seeing her trapped as the lift descended. She can be seen attempting to press the lift buttons in an effort to bring it back up, but her attempts were unsuccessful.

The child also appeared visibly distressed as the incident unfolded. Vineeta and the woman accompanying her screamed for help, following which three people rushed to the spot and attempted to assist.

Apartment residents eventually managed to pull Vineeta out of the lift and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and maintenance of the lift at the apartment complex. Further details regarding the cause of the sudden movement and whether the lift had undergone necessary safety checks are awaited.