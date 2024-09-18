Video: 5-Yr-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Speeding Tempo While Crossing Road In Delhi’s Ashok Vihar; Driver Arrested

@lavelybakshi

In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding tempo in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on Monday.

A video of the incident, which has now surfaced on social media, shows the tempo running over the child. Seconds later, a man is seen picking up the boy and placing him on the side of the road as a crowd gathers to offer assistance.

दिल्ली के अशोक विहार थाने के वजीरपुर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में बीते सोमवार की दोपहर को एक टाटा एस टेम्पो गाड़ी ने 5 साल के बच्चे को कुचल दिया जिससे उसकी इस दर्दनाक हादसे में मौत हो गई, हादसे का एक सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सामने आया है



इसमें टेंपो ने दोनों टायर बच्चे की छाती पर चढ़ा दिया,… pic.twitter.com/HliccXFPRf — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) September 18, 2024

As per reports, the Ashok Vihar police handed over the child’s body to the family after a post-mortem examination.

The police have also arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik, who lived with his family in Udham Singh Park in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. His father, Surjeet, works in a factory.

It is reported that the road where the fatal incident occurred was supposed to be an 80-foot-wide road. However, a significant portion of it has been encroached upon by parked factory vehicles, tempos, and other equipment, leaving insufficient space for two vehicles to pass at the same time.

Local residents have repeatedly complained to the police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the encroachments, but no action has been taken. Due to this negligence, the five-year-old boy tragically lost his life. It is also reported that Kartik's family had only moved to Delhi from Bihar two months ago in search of better livelihood opportunities.

3 killed, 14 injured as house collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three people died and 14 others sustained injuries when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.

#DelhiHouseCollapse

A house collapse in karol bagh area Delhi. 18/09/2024

Address: 16/134, Bapa Nagar, Prashad Nagar, Delhi. Some persons suspected to be trapped under the debris, so need more manual power .#Delhi #delhifire #DelhiHouseCollapse @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/ZyhWXUqL1B — SANJEEV CHAUHAN (@SanjeevCrime) September 18, 2024

#आपदा_सेवा_सदैव_सर्वत्र

Team @16NDRF is conducting CSSR OPS (Building Collapsed) at Bapa Nagar, Karol Bagh, PS Prasad Nagar, Central Delhi.

06 victims evacuated till now and shifted to RML Hospital, New Delhi. OPS is continue.@ndmaindia@NDRFHQ@PIBHomeAffairs@DelhiGovDigital pic.twitter.com/EUNU6eAygD — 16NDRF (@16NDRF) September 18, 2024

The rescue operation is still underway and a few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris, they said. Three people died and 14 people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Vardhan said the building is old and located in narrow lanes of a residential locality in Bapa Nagar of Prasad Nagar.