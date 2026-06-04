Video: 4-Storey Residential Building Collapses Like House Of Cards In Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

A major tragedy was averted in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday evening when a four-storey building in Prakash Vihar suddenly collapsed after developing structural cracks. Authorities confirmed that the building had been evacuated in time, preventing any loss of life or injuries.

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A dramatic video of the incident has gone viral on the social media showing the building collpsing like house of cards as people running to safety.

According to police, Karawal Nagar Police Station received information about the collapse of a house in Gali No. 2, Prakash Vihar, at around 6:38 pm on June 3, 2026. Police personnel, firefighters, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and other emergency agencies immediately rushed to the site.

Northeast Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Ahlawat said preliminary findings suggest that drain construction and repair work was being carried out near the building by a concerned civic department from Uttar Pradesh. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, visible cracks began appearing in the four-storey structure. Sensing danger, authorities and local residents evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

A few hours later, the entire structure came crashing down, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Residents rushed out of their homes as dust and debris engulfed the area.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the site and strengthened security arrangements. Officials are investigating whether the nearby drain construction work had any role in weakening the structure. Agencies are examining the debris and inspecting adjacent buildings as a precaution.

DCP Ahlawat said rescue and safety measures are being undertaken by the fire department, DDMA and other agencies, while a detailed investigation into the cause of the collapse remains underway.