VIDEO: 3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Accused Struggle To Walk After Arrest

3 Masked Miscreants Harass Girl Outside Coaching Centre In UP's Muzaffarnagar | X

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, three miscreants were caught on camera harassing girls outside coaching institute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Muzaffarnagar's Gandhi Colony has turned into an education hub as the number of coaching centres have increased in the area. The police conducts rounds and patrolling in the area to avoid such incidents.

The police have been busy with the Kanwar Yatra for the past few days, taking advantage of the situation, the miscreants misbehaved with the girls outside the coaching centre. Two accused have been arrested and the police are searching for the third accused.

The incident occurred in Gandhi Colony, when three masked men arrived on a bike and started misbehaving with a girl student outside Mohan Bhatia's Coaching Centre in Gandhi Colony. There are reports that the miscreants accused the girl student of insulting them and demanded an apology from her. They continued to harass her while demanding an apology. The girl student emphasised that she has done nothing to insult them. They kept on insisting her to apologise to them.

They also threatened to shoot her if she did ot apologise to them. The onlookers also did not intervene and stop the miscreants from harassing the innocent girl. However, the girl apologised and the miscreants fled from the spot. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed outside the coaching centre. The girl called her father and brother, who rushed to the spot and the girl narrated the entire incident to them.

They began searching for the miscreants and found them at an intersection in Gandhi Colony. They attempted to apprehend them, however, they fled the spot abandoning their bike. The father of the girl approached the police station and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. The police arrived at the spot and seized the bike and started searching for the owner based on the details of the bike and the CCTV footage.

The police swung into action and arrested two accused in connection with the matter. A video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that the accused are not even able to walk properly after the police arrested them. The accused have been identified as Shobhit Sharma and Ujjwal Kumar. The police is searching for the third accused.